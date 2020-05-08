Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy dies of Covid-19

(CNN) Roy Horn, one-half of the popular Las Vegas animal and magic act Siegfried and Roy, died Friday of complications from the coronavirus, according to his publicist. He was 75.

Roy Horn appears st the Mirage Hotel, just months prior to Horn's career-disabling mauling by a white tiger in 2003.

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher began their upbeat performances in Europe, later becoming regulars in Las Vegas, where they would continue to perform for four decades.

Their revue ended after Horn was attacked on stage by a white tiger named Mantecore in October 2003, severing Horn's spine.

Horn eventually was able to walk again, but he and Siegfried would only perform together one more time for a benefit before retiring in 2010.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."