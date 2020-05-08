Staten Island hospital nurse accused of stealing, using credit card from her dying Covid-19 patient

(CNN) Police say a nurse at a New York City hospital faces charges for stealing a credit card of a former Covid-19 patient while hospitalized, which the patient's daughter says was used for gasoline and groceries.

Danielle Conti, 43, has been charged with grand larceny, petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after ringing up charges on two of Anthony Catapano's credit cards while hospitalized at Staten Island University Hospital with coronavirus , according to the New York Police Department.

Catapano, 70, was hospitalized on April 4 after getting sick from coronavirus, his daughter, Tara Catapano, told CNN. He was lucid when the alleged theft occurred and later died on April 12 from complications of the virus.

"I was in shock and disbelief," Tara Catapano said. "Obviously, I knew it had to be a hospital employee because visitors weren't really allowed."

Tara Catapano, who had been paying her father's bills since her mother passed away in 2014, said she normally doesn't track her father's spending closely.

