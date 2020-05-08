This nursing student graduated to the front lines of the ICU during the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) Johnny Choi was expecting to finish nursing school at Michigan State University and enjoy a leisurely summer before heading into the workforce in the fall. Instead the coronavirus hit -- and the 22-year-old found himself on the front lines of the battle against it.

"I wouldn't say that it was necessarily straight bravery, but I did feel a sense of responsibility," said Choi.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a shortage of health care workers to care for critically ill patients. Choi and thousands of other nursing students across the country had their 2020 graduation fast-tracked to help fill those gaps. Choi believes that for many it was an easy decision.

Choi poses for a photo with Michigan State University nursing classmates and an instructor.

"I think for a lot of students, myself included, we felt that we have a specific set of knowledge and skills that are needed in this crisis," Choi told CNN.

"If we are given the opportunity to use those skills and knowledge to help out, we should."

