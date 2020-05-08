Gerber's new baby Magnolia is the first adopted spokesbaby in the company's history

(CNN) This year's Gerber baby just goes to show that family doesn't have to be defined by genes.

Meet the adorable Magnolia. She's the first adopted spokesbaby in the company's history.

Magnolia, who hails from Ross, California, won over the judges' hearts with her "joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze," Gerber said in a news release

She was chosen from more than 327,000 entries, and will be featured on the company's social media channels and in its ad campaigns throughout the year.

"At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology," Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said in a statement.

