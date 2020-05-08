Cuomo warns of 'entirely different chapter' as 5-year-old NYC boy dies from COVID-related complications

(CNN) For months, parents have been counting their blessings amid reports that the novel coronavirus generally seemed to spare children.

As the outbreak spread to the US, data from Chinese health officials showed children did not seem to be catching the virus in the same numbers as adults. If they did, they were not developing severe symptoms.

Now, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of disturbing signs that that may not be entirely true.

A 5-year-old boy in New York City died Thursday from coronavirus-related complications, Cuomo said in a press conference Friday afternoon, adding that the state's health department is investigating "several other cases that present similar circumstances."

"This would be really painful news and would open up an entirely different chapter, because I can't tell you how many people I spoke to who took peace and solace in the fact that children were not getting infected," Cuomo said. "We thought children could be vehicles of transmission ... but we didn't think children would suffer from it."

