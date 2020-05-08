California reopening begins Friday: Here's what you need to know

Los Angeles (CNN) California is taking the first significant step in reopening its economy on Friday by loosening restrictions for certain businesses. The state, America's most populated, was the first in the nation to issue a stay-at-home order to all of its nearly 40 million residents, effective on March 19.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services secretary, said Thursday that data showing stable hospitalization rates gave authorities confidence to move into the first stage of reopening. On Friday, the state will begin initiating that plan.

Here you'll find a look at what is, and isn't, reopening.

What's reopening on Friday 5/8

• Select retailers with curbside pickup and delivery options. In-store shopping is still not permitted.

