A 19th century work ethic with an Instagram account: A Buffalo milkman rides again

(CNN) It was a little more than a day into his return to the milk delivery business last month that Bradley Hellert, 64, found himself with a dilemma. His 20-year-old milk truck had died on the side of the road.

It had been more than a year since the truck had made him a living. Hellert was retired from his decades-long job as a milkman. He made what he'd thought was his last delivery on December 29, 2018, retiring as the last milkman in the Buffalo, New York, area.

But that was before Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, made it so that grocery shopping was a fraught enterprise, with many Buffalo-area residents unable or afraid to walk down supermarket aisles and risk catching the potentially lethal virus.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday while sifting through a stack of papers with milk and grocery orders, Hellert recalled his decision to go back to work.

An old milkman and a 20-year-old truck