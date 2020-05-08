FAA investigating whether plane struck and killed person at Austin airport

(CNN) The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether an airplane fatally hit a person on a runway at an Austin airport.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted Thursday that a person was struck and killed by a landing aircraft.

"An obviously deceased adult male was located with trauma" by responders, a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department said in a statement emailed to CNN on Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m., according to the statement.

"FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim," the FAA said in a statement.

Read More