FAA investigating whether plane struck and killed person at Austin airport

(CNN) The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether an airplane fatally hit a person on a runway at an Austin airport.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted Thursday that a person was struck and killed by a landing aircraft.

"FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim," the FAA said in a statement.

The agency said that according to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on the runway after it touched down at 8:12 p.m. local time Thursday.

An airport operations vehicle driver then found the victim on the runway, the FAA said.

