How VE Day is being celebrated differently this year

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 4:06 AM ET, Fri May 8, 2020

The UK government is encouraging people to decorate their houses to mark VE day.
(CNN)Friday marks 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe. A date that would traditionally have been commemorated with pomp and pageantry, May 8 this year will be celebrated very differently.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that millions around the world are staying at home, so people have to find new ways of marking Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Why is this year so important?

As the name suggests, VE Day only marks the end of the conflict in Europe, when Nazi Germany surrendered after almost six years of war.
    However, the war against Japan rumbled on until August that year, and is marked by celebrations on August 15 for Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.
    VE Day marks the end of a war in which tens of millions of lives were lost and the course of world history changed forever.
    However, this year's celebrations take on a special significance, marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
    Workers preparing commemorate figures for VE Day are wearing protective equipment against coronavirus.
    How has Covid-19 affected celebrations?

    While members of the public thronged the streets to celebrate in 1945, social distancing measures mean that public gatherings such as veterans parades and street parties have been canceled this year.
    Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO), agreed with the measures.
    "There is a very important day coming for us, VE Day, and I would like to commend those governments who have made the brave decision to postpone parades, to put health at the center," he said at a briefing Thursday, the UK's PA Media news agency reported.
    The UK ordered 400,000 gowns from Turkey to address its PPE crisis. Some didn&#39;t meet safety standards
    "We have great respect for that date... but we need not to jeopardize human lives."
    However, there are other ways to mark the occasion while adhering to social distancing measures.
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lit a candle in Westminster Abbey on Thursday night in remembrance of those who died during the war.
    The UK government has launched a website where people can find resources to mark VE Day, including how to make bunting and posters at home.
    Meanwhile, cultural organization English Heritage has put together a special pack, which includes 1940s recipes, a Spotify playlist and dance steps that were popular at the time.
    UK authorities are also encouraging people to use the online materials offered by the Imperial War Museums, The National Archives and the National Army Museum to find out more about the war and its history.
    Soldiers wear protective face masks at a VE Day memorial in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Friday, May 8.
    Photos: Muted celebrations mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day
    Soldiers wear protective face masks at a VE Day memorial in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Friday, May 8.
    Sgt. David Beveridge fires a gun salute from the ramparts of Scotland's Edinburgh Castle.
    Sgt. David Beveridge fires a gun salute from the ramparts of Scotland's Edinburgh Castle.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin.
    Graham and Sue Gillson put finishing touches on their home decorations in Hartley Wintney, England.
    Graham and Sue Gillson put finishing touches on their home decorations in Hartley Wintney, England.
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington.
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington.
    Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, take part in a two-minute silence at the Balmoral War Memorial near Crathie, Scotland.
    Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, take part in a two-minute silence at the Balmoral War Memorial near Crathie, Scotland.
    A member of the British Armed Forces stands next to The Cenotaph war memorial in London.
    A member of the British Armed Forces stands next to The Cenotaph war memorial in London.
    The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, fly over London.
    The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, fly over London.
    French President Emmanuel Macron looks up at the statue of Charles de Gaulle during VE Day ceremonies in Paris.
    French President Emmanuel Macron looks up at the statue of Charles de Gaulle during VE Day ceremonies in Paris.
    Graves of French soldiers killed in World War II are pictured at the military cemetery in Sigolsheim, France.
    Graves of French soldiers killed in World War II are pictured at the military cemetery in Sigolsheim, France.
    People applaud as a World War II veteran walks past them in London.
