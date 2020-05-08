How VE Day is being celebrated differently this year

The UK government is encouraging people to decorate their houses to mark VE day.
(CNN)Friday marks 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe. A date that would traditionally have been commemorated with pomp and pageantry, May 8 this year will be celebrated very differently.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that millions around the world are staying at home, so people have to find new ways of marking Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Why is this year so important?

As the name suggests, VE Day only marks the end of the conflict in Europe, when Nazi Germany surrendered after almost six years of war.
    However, the war against Japan rumbled on until August that year, and is marked by celebrations on August 15 for Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.
    VE Day marks the end of a war in which tens of millions of lives were lost and the course of world history changed forever.
    However, this year's celebrations take on a special significance, marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
    Workers preparing commemorate figures for VE Day are wearing protective equipment against coronavirus.
    How has Covid-19 affected celebrations?

    While members of the public thronged the streets to celebrate in 1945, social distancing measures mean that public gatherings such as veterans parades and street parties have been canceled this year.
    Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO), agreed with the measures.
    "There is a very important day coming for us, VE Day, and I would like to commend those governments who have made the brave decision to postpone parades, to put health at the center," he said at a briefing Thursday, the UK's PA Media news agency reported.
    "We have great respect for that date... but we need not to jeopardize human lives."
    However, there are other ways to mark the occasion while adhering to social distancing measures.
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lit a candle in Westminster Abbey on Thursday night in remembrance of those who died during the war.
    The UK government has launched a website where people can find resources to mark VE Day, including how to make bunting and posters at home.
    Meanwhile, cultural organization English Heritage has put together a special pack, which includes 1940s recipes, a Spotify playlist and dance steps that were popular at the time.
    UK authorities are also encouraging people to use the online materials offered by the Imperial War Museums, The National Archives and the National Army Museum to find out more about the war and its history.
    A member of the British Armed Forces stands next to The Cenotaph war memorial in London on Friday, May 8, the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
    A member of the British Armed Forces stands next to The Cenotaph war memorial in London on Friday, May 8, the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
    The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, fly over Horse Guards Parade in on Friday in London.
    The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, fly over Horse Guards Parade in on Friday in London.
    French President Emmanuel Macron looks up Friday at the statue of General Charles de Gaulle during VE Day ceremonies in Paris.
    French President Emmanuel Macron looks up Friday at the statue of General Charles de Gaulle during VE Day ceremonies in Paris.
    People applaud as a WWII veteran walks past, following the observance of two minutes of silence in London.
    People applaud as a WWII veteran walks past, following the observance of two minutes of silence in London.
    Graves of French soldiers killed during World War II are pictured at the military cemetery in Sigolsheim in eastern France.
    Graves of French soldiers killed during World War II are pictured at the military cemetery in Sigolsheim in eastern France.
    Residents of Cambrian Road, dressed in period costume, take part in a street party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day in Chester, England.
    Residents of Cambrian Road, dressed in period costume, take part in a street party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day in Chester, England.
    A Russian soldier stands at the Soviet War memorial in Berlin during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe.
    A Russian soldier stands at the Soviet War memorial in Berlin during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe.
    A couple on a scooter carry a Union Jack flag as they drive past The Cenotaph war memorial in London.
    A couple on a scooter carry a Union Jack flag as they drive past The Cenotaph war memorial in London.
    The statue of Britain&#39;s wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, stands in an almost empty Parliament Square in London. The BBC has said it will rebroadcast Churchill&#39;s speech declaring victory in Europe to mark the anniversary.
    The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, stands in an almost empty Parliament Square in London. The BBC has said it will rebroadcast Churchill's speech declaring victory in Europe to mark the anniversary.
    A veteran holds a French flag before a ceremony Friday at a WWI and WWII monument in Lille in northern France.
    A veteran holds a French flag before a ceremony Friday at a WWI and WWII monument in Lille in northern France.
    Piper Louise Marshall plays the bagpipes at dawn along Edinburgh&#39;s Portobello Beach on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.