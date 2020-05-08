Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Soldiers wear protective face masks at a VE Day memorial in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Friday, May 8. In photos: Muted celebrations mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Soldiers wear protective face masks at a VE Day memorial in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Friday, May 8.

May 8 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, otherwise known as Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

VE Day commemorates the end of a conflict in which tens of millions of lives were lost and the course of history changed forever.

But many of the events planned to celebrate the milestone this year have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has left European leaders and community organizers no choice but to pivot their plans toward alternative celebrations that account for social-distancing measures.