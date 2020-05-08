Soldiers wear protective face masks at a VE Day memorial in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Friday, May 8.
Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

In photos: Muted celebrations mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Updated 2:28 PM ET, Fri May 8, 2020

May 8 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, otherwise known as Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

VE Day commemorates the end of a conflict in which tens of millions of lives were lost and the course of history changed forever.

But many of the events planned to celebrate the milestone this year have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has left European leaders and community organizers no choice but to pivot their plans toward alternative celebrations that account for social-distancing measures.

Sgt. David Beveridge fires a gun salute from the ramparts of Scotland's Edinburgh Castle.
Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin.
Filip Singer/Pool/Getty Images
Graham and Sue Gillson put finishing touches on their home decorations in Hartley Wintney, England.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington.
Evan Vucci/AP
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, take part in a two-minute silence at the Balmoral War Memorial near Crathie, Scotland.
Amy Muir/WPA Pool/Getty Images
A member of the British Armed Forces stands next to The Cenotaph war memorial in London.
Peter Summers/Getty Images
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, fly over London.
Alberto Pezzali/AP