Speck's iPhone SE cases are sleek, stylish and protective (and you can save 20% with our exclusive code)

Apple's second-generation iPhone SE starts at $399, but that doesn't mean you won't want to protect it. Speck is known for its Presidio case lineup, offering a healthy mix of protection and style.

And because iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 cases are a perfect fit for the new iPhone SE, the company already has 22 cases ready to help protect your new phone.

Better yet, Speck has been kind enough to provide CNN Underscored readers with a discount code that will take 20% off a case.

Use promo code CNN20 at checkout to receive your discount.

The code is valid for one case per order, doesn't apply to MacBook or AirPod cases and can't be combined with other offers or promotions.

Speck sent us a few of its iPhone SE cases to check out. Here are quick thoughts about each one.

Presidio Grip ($39.95; speckproducts.com)

The Presidio Grip case is what comes to mind when we think of Speck's lineup.

The back of the case is made up of a polycarbonate material but has ribs of rubber ridges that add grip to the otherwise slick case. You'll get 10-foot drop protection from the Grip, which comes in several different color combinations — the case is one color, the rubber ridges are another — that range from gray on gray to gray on aloe green. They all look slick.

Presidio Stay Clear ($39.95; speckproducts.com)

Putting a case on a new phone is always bittersweet. You're protecting your investment, but at the same time, covering it up and hiding the flashy color or premium design.

The Stay Clear case meets you in the middle, but adds a layer of protection while letting you show off your new phone.

The Stay Clear case is rigid and provides drop protection of up to 8 feet. The exterior is a little slippery, but not any worse than the glass back of the iPhone SE.

Presidio Pro ($39.95; speckproducts.com)

The Pro is our favorite of the three cases Speck sent us.

It's sleek and has the look and feel of Apple's leather case, only, it's not leather. The Pro has a soft-touch matte polycarbonate shell that's scratch resistant and provides 10-foot drop protection.

It comes in four color combinations: Black/Black, Filigree Grey/Slate Grey, Pink/Vintage Purple and Coastal Blue/Black.

Still can't decide if the iPhone SE is right for you? Be sure to read our review and then our buying guide that breaks down everything the iPhone SE has to offer.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.