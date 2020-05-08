The EU has admitted it let China censor an op-ed by the bloc's ambassadors

(CNN) The European Union has acknowledged it allowed the Chinese government to censor an opinion piece published in the country, removing a reference to the origin of the coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent spread worldwide.

The piece was jointly authored by the EU's ambassador Nicolas Chapuis along with the ambassadors to China for the EU's 27 member states to mark 45 years of EU-China diplomatic relations.

In the original piece published on the EU delegation's website, the ambassadors wrote that "the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world over the past three months" had side-tracked pre-existing diplomatic plans.

But in the version that appears on the website of China Daily, a state-owned newspaper, the reference to the origin of coronavirus in China and its spread is removed.

While the EU Delegation to China said it "strongly regrets" the change, it also admitted that it ultimately agreed for the censored piece to be published because it still contained "key messages on a number of our priority areas."

Read More