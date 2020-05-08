Haiti faces hunger as Covid-19 looms

(CNN) Haiti is no stranger to crisis. Amid civil unrest, staggering unemployment, lack of quality health care and severe poverty, the country now faces a global pandemic that officials say could worsen its hunger crisis.

"The situation has been described as a perfect storm approaching," Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said in a briefing Tuesday, warning the spread of the coronavirus could result in famine.

Haiti's World Food Programme Director Pierre Honnorat told CNN that he expects hunger to "get much worse."

"Close to four million Haitians were already facing hunger before the Covid-19 crisis. With the continued depreciation of the gourde [Haitian currency], the steady rise in food prices, and new restrictions on movements and disruptions of economic activities, the most vulnerable Haitians will be pushed deeper into poverty," Honnorat said.

The World Food Programme 2020 report on global food crises attributed Haiti's food insecurity in part to political instability last year, which "led to a slowdown or halt of public services and suspension of bilateral investment and support." The report also cites factors such as high inflation, unemployment and poor economic conditions.

