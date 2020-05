Medic who discovered Nigeria's first confirmed Covid-19 case: 'It was scary'

'Covid Heroes and Newsmakers' is a weekly social media series featuring live interviews with African heroes serving their communities and newsmakers driving strategy as the continent faces Covid-19. Watch every Wednesday and Thursday on CNN Africa Instagram.

(CNN) As Dr. Amarachukwu Allison examined the Italian patient who walked into her consulting room in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, complaining of fever, headache and fatigue, she suspected instantly what his ailment was.

It was February and the world was just waking up to the realities of Covid-19 as the highly contagious disease ravaged nations and locked down economies.

"I had been following the news trends at the time so when he walked into my consulting room with his complaints, he had a fever, it was high grade, headache, muscle pain and fatigue. I took his medical history and he said he had just come from Italy ... so I knew it was likely Covid-19," she told CNN in an Instagram live interview

The unnamed Italian man had arrived in the country from Milan just 48 hours before he visited the private medical center where Allison worked.

Trying not to panic about the risk of contracting the disease herself, Allison said she counseled the man and gave him a face mask.

Read More