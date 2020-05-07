What a country's pandemic response reveals

This analysis was excerpted from the May 7 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's too early to compare how different countries are handling Covid-19, said Boris Johnson earlier this week -- the UK Prime Minister whose country just overtook Italy as the place with the most known deaths in Europe.

This is a rare crisis that all nations, regardless of geography and political systems, are facing simultaneously. Comparisons aren't exact, given quirks of epidemiology, population density and different standards for tallying infections. But lessons from standout leaders could help those at the bottom of the class.

Here in the US, the virus magnified President Donald Trump's liabilities -- knee-jerk denial, spreading misinformation, spouting snake-oil treatments and blaming foreigners. There is good and bad in the US federal system, which does well in elevating local leaders but brews clashes between the states and Washington.

