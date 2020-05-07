The week in 43 photos

Heidi Muñoz Gleisner, left center, and Tara Thornton, right center, are among the people removed from the Capitol grounds in Sacramento, California, as they protest the state's stay-at-home order on Friday, May 1. Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee/AP

People watch the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds — the air demonstration squadrons of the US Navy and Air Force — fly over the National Mall in Washington on Saturday, May 2. Flyovers have been taking place in cities across the country to show appreciation and support for essential workers. Patrick Semansky/AP

Workers sanitize a subway train in New York on Wednesday, May 6. The city's entire subway system was shut down for the deep-cleaning. It was the first time in the system's 115-year history that it was deliberately shut down. Hilary Swift/The New York Times/Redux

A man carries a young girl who fainted following a gas leak in Visakhapatnam, India, on Thursday, May 7. At least 11 people were killed and hundreds of people were hospitalized after suffocating toxic gas rose from the LG Polymers plant. It was not immediately clear what led to the leak. STR/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump looks at a protective face mask while visiting a Honeywell mask-making plant in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 5. It was his first trip outside of Washington since the coronavirus paralyzed the country. Trump said he wore a mask during his visit — but not when the cameras were around. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Ducklings leap into the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington on Monday, May 4. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Maalik Mitchell, center left, sheds tears as he says goodbye to his father, Calvin Munerlyn, during a vigil in Flint, Michigan, on Sunday, May 3. Munerlyn, a 43-year-old security guard, was shot in the head last week after telling a customer at a Family Dollar store to wear a face mask — something that the state has mandated for all retail employees and customers, police say. Jake May/The Flint Journal/AP

New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks at her first press briefing on Friday, May 1. "I will never lie to you. You have my word on that," McEnany told reporters, vowing to hold more regular briefings. Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux

Riot police set up a cordon in a Hong Kong shopping mall as anti-government protests resumed in the city on Friday, May 1. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The full moon sets behind trees in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, May 7. May's full moon, nicknamed the flower moon, is the last supermoon of 2020. Michael Probst/AP

People in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, gather around the dead body of a man who they claimed had been beaten by police for breaking curfew on Monday, May 4. The man's cause of death could not be independently verified. Kenya's dusk-to-dawn curfew went into effect nationwide on March 27 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. STR/AP

Service members disinfect a school gymnasium in Borovlyany, Belarus, on Saturday, May 2. Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

After a social media hiatus, Adele returned to Instagram with a bang on Wednesday, May 6. The singer lit up the internet by sharing a picture to mark her 32nd birthday. She was noticeably thinner, and she was inundated with praise and messages of support from fans and fellow celebrities. From Adele/Instagram

Thousands line up to receive food handouts in Midrand, South Africa, on Saturday, May 2. Jerome Delay/AP

A student picks up his diploma Wednesday, May 6, during a graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Illinois. Because of social distancing mandates instituted by the state, graduates received their diplomas in a nearly empty auditorium with no friends or family allowed to attend. In pictures: How the pandemic has changed education Scott Olson/Getty Images

Asian giant hornets from Japan are shown in a display case in Olympia, Washington, on Monday, May 4. The insects, nicknamed "murder hornets," have been spotted in the United States for the first time, specifically in Washington state, scientists say. Ted S. Warren/AP

Dancers wear protective face shields while dancing at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, May 4. The shrine had just reopened as the Thai government began easing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. In pictures: Here are the places that are starting to reopen Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, dressed as the Grim Reaper, walks on a newly opened beach near Destin, Florida, on Friday, May 1. He believes Florida beaches are opening too soon, and this is his macabre plea for beachgoers to stay home. Devon Ravine/USA Today/Reuters

A young Palestinian swings a homemade sparkler as people celebrate Ramadan at a refugee camp in Gaza on Monday, May 4. In pictures: A Ramadan unlike any other Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

People practice social distancing Tuesday, May 5, as they eat inside "quarantine greenhouses" at Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Eva Plevier/Reuters

A cameraman walks past pictures of fans that were covering seats at a baseball stadium in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday, May 5. South Korea's professional baseball league has started its season without fans. Lee Jin-man/AP

A woman in Rio de Janeiro waits for the results of her father's coronavirus test on Wednesday, May 6. Silvia Izquierdo/AP

A man wears a face mask outside the Attorney General's office in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, May 4. Matias Delacroix/AP

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers hospital staff with flower petals in Mumbai on Sunday, May 3. In pictures: Here's how people are thanking health-care heroes around the world Rajanish Kakade/AP

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro is lit up with a face mask and a Portuguese message that means "masks save" on Sunday, May 3. Leo Correa/AP

A woman stands in a disinfection chamber before receiving rice from an automated distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, May 4. Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Flamingoes fly across Kenya's Lake Magadi in this aerial photo taken on Friday, May 1. The mesmerizing swirls are created by sediment and quartz crystals being stirred up in the water. Phillip Chang/Solent News/Shutterstock

Health officials escort a women home after she had a coronavirus test in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday, May 5. Vincent Thian/AP

A woman in Buenos Aires wears a face shield during a government-ordered lockdown on Monday, May 4. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Refrigerated trucks are seen at a morgue that opened in New York to assist overwhelmed funeral homes on Tuesday, May 5. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Indigenous men navigate the Ariau river in Manaus, Brazil, on Tuesday, May 5. Fears are growing that the coronavirus could ravage Brazil's indigenous communities. Ricardo Oliveira/AFP/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron visits an elementary school in Poissy, France, on Tuesday, May 5. Ian Langsdon/AFP/Getty Images

Staff members from the Bransford Webbs Plant Company throw plants onto a trailer near Worcester, England, on Monday, May 4. The flowers were unable to be sold because of the coronavirus pandemic, so they were being prepared for compost instead. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Buddhist monks pray inside the Wat Bowonniwet temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, May 6. Buddhists around the world were celebrating Vesak Day. Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Dogs Buddy and Barley deliver beer in Huntington Village, New York, on Saturday, May 3. Their owners, Karen and Mark Heuwetter, own the Six Harbors Brewery and have trained them to deliver beer to their customers. Al Bello/Getty Images

Russian military aircraft fly in formation during a rehearsal flight in Moscow on Sunday, May 4. Friday marks the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, which is when Germany's surrender was announced and the European phase of World War II was officially over. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Professional rugby player Alex Craig trains at his parents' farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, on Sunday, May 4. Lee Smith/Reuters

Visitors look at sculptures at the Zwinger museum after it reopened to the public in Dresden, Germany, on Monday, May 5. Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images

A model wears a creation by designer Yong Xing during a fashion show in Beijing on Tuesday, May 6. China Fashion Week was taking place for the first time without anybody in the audience. Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

A staff member at the Royal Papworth Hospital cares for a patient in Cambridge, England, on Monday, May 5. Neil Hall/EPA/Shutterstock

People collect fish on a beach in Da Nang, Vietnam, on Tuesday, May 6. Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters