This restaurant in Amsterdam introduced 'quarantine greenhouses' so diners can eat while social distancing

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 2:08 PM ET, Thu May 7, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People have dinner in a so-called quarantine greenhouses in Amsterdam, on May 5, 2020 as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
People have dinner in a so-called quarantine greenhouses in Amsterdam, on May 5, 2020 as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

(CNN)Missing restaurants while social distancing? You're not alone. One restaurant in the Netherlands, though, has found a solution.

Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam, is offering a four-course vegetarian menu for diners -- served to guests while they sit in their own personal quarantine greenhouses.
Right now, the trial service is only being offered to family and friends of staff, and all upcoming reservations are sold out, according to the restaurant's website.
A group of friend have dinner in a so-called quarantine greenhouses in Amsterdam, on May 5, 2020 as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
A group of friend have dinner in a so-called quarantine greenhouses in Amsterdam, on May 5, 2020 as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Still, as many places begin to loosen restrictions on social distancing, this type of greenhouse dining could take off.
    "It's super cozy, it's really cozy, it's nice and the food is delicious," diner Janita Vermeulen told Reuters.
    Read More
    Waiters wear gloves and face shields to alleviate any risk of infections, the restaurant confirmed to CNN. They also use long boards to bring dishes into the greenhouses to diners.
    A waitress wearing a protective face shield arrives to serve wine to friends having dinner in a so-called quarantine greenhouses in Amsterdam, on May 5, 2020 as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
    A waitress wearing a protective face shield arrives to serve wine to friends having dinner in a so-called quarantine greenhouses in Amsterdam, on May 5, 2020 as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
      Meanwhile, in the US, more than half the states are starting to reopen.
      The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released detailed instructions for restaurants planning on reopening, including the use of disposable menus.