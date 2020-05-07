This restaurant in Amsterdam introduced 'quarantine greenhouses' so diners can eat while social distancing

(CNN) Missing restaurants while social distancing? You're not alone. One restaurant in the Netherlands, though, has found a solution.

Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam, is offering a four-course vegetarian menu for diners -- served to guests while they sit in their own personal quarantine greenhouses.

Right now, the trial service is only being offered to family and friends of staff, and all upcoming reservations are sold out, according to the restaurant's website

A group of friend have dinner in a so-called quarantine greenhouses in Amsterdam, on May 5, 2020 as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Still, as many places begin to loosen restrictions on social distancing, this type of greenhouse dining could take off.

"It's super cozy, it's really cozy, it's nice and the food is delicious," diner Janita Vermeulen told Reuters.

