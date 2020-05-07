Those partygoers in Washington state weren't trying to get Covid-19 after all

(CNN) So much for those "Covid-19 parties."

DeBolt later told The New York Times that officials were still learning more about the cases that had been traced to recent parties. While the health department was still hearing of reports of gatherings where infected people were present, it couldn't prove that people attended because they intentionally wanted to contract the disease, the Times reported.

Still, DeBolt told CNN that the gatherings were against Washington state's stay-at-home orders, which remain in effect until May 31.

Intentional infection has been a concern

Officials have been worried that people might gather in groups to purposefully become infected.

That's because some people across the US believe that it is better to get infected with the virus and get it over with to faster reach herd immunity , the state at which the virus becomes less of a threat because the majority of the population has become immune to it.

But most experts recommend against that, saying that widespread infections would overwhelm hospitals and more people would die.