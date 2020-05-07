Texas salon owner who defied state order to close for coronavirus has been released from jail

(CNN) A Texas salon owner who was sent to jail for seven days for violating the state's stay-at-home order during Covid-19 has been released after the Supreme Court of Texas' ruling Thursday.

On Tuesday, Shelley Luther was found in civil and criminal contempt of court in Dallas for ignoring a temporary restraining order prohibiting her from operating her business, Salon A la Mode, according to a court document.

As a result, Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé ordered Luther to seven days in jail and fined her $500 for every day the salon stayed open.

Luther was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department told CNN on Thursday it received the court order and released Luther around 1:50 pm.

