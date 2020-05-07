Rock band Portugal. The Man will send kids the books an Alaska school district banned

(CNN) The band Portugal. The Man is taking a stand after hearing news that an Alaskan school board voted to remove some classic books from elective high school classes.

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.

Band members in Portugal. The Man, who are from Wasilla, a city within the Mat-Su Borough, called the decision "narrow-minded and un-Patriotic" on their Facebook page.

They offered up a solution: Any student or parent that wants a copy of the recently removed books can email the band, and they'll send them the books for free.

