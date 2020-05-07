Man says he just received a postcard from 1987 after coronavirus deep cleaning at his post office

(CNN) "A picture is worth a thousand words. Happy Holidays!"

That's the message one sister in California sent to her brother living in their Iowa hometown -- 32 and a half years ago. But by some happenstance, the message written on a postcard made its way to the rightful recipient this week.

Paul Willis, 76, lives in the small town of Thornton, Iowa. His younger sister, Anne Lovell, 65, lives in San Francisco, California.

Willis told CNN he went to check his mail, like he does at noon every day, and ran across a postmarked 1987 postcard from Havasu Falls, Arizona, with a photo of his older sister, Lovell, on the other side.

"We were both really excited about it," Willis said. "It was one of those sort of fun things that happened."

