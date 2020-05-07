Prince William and Kate are homeschooling their kids and video chatting with family during the pandemic -- just like us commoners

(CNN) Being forced to do schoolwork at home during the coronavirus lockdowns is no fun. Just ask Prince George.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about how homeschooling is going for the royal family in an interview on ITV's "This Morning" on Thursday. For six-year-old George, things could be better.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects," she said. "Like making sort of, spider sandwiches is much cooler than doing literacy work."

Duchess Kate appeared on the UK television program to promote a photo exhibition she's launching with the National Portrait Gallery on UK life during the coronavirus outbreak.

But she also shared how she, Prince William and their children -- George, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 2 -- are keeping in touch with the rest of the royal family. They check in daily with other family members through video calls, she said, in some ways communicating more than they might normally.

