Watching 'Normal People' is irresistible in abnormal times

Jill Spivey Caddell teaches and writes about American literature and culture at the University of Kent, UK.

(CNN) The most intimate scene in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's "Normal People" is not one of the "intimate" scenes.

Jill Spivey Caddell

It comes later in the series in episode 10, as our protagonists Connell and Marianne (played by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones) are living apart for a year. [Note: Spoilers below.] She's studying in Sweden, and he's back at Trinity University in Dublin. They've been dancing around each other for years by this point in the narrative, never quite managing to turn their electric connection into a fully fledged relationship. A series of traumas -- the suicide of a school friend, Rob, and a terrible breakup with his girlfriend, Helen -- has sent Connell into a deep depression. He and Marianne stay in touch with email and texts while she is away, but this episode is shaped by their video chats over Skype.

The intimate scene happens as Connell is trying to explain his relationship with Marianne to his new therapist. In the middle of the conversation, we flash back to a video chat between Marianne and Connell. She tells him she's sorry to hear about his breakup; that even though they never got along she knew Helen made him happy. Connell isn't sure if he can feel happiness. He just feels flat, until he becomes anxious or panicked. "I'm so tired," he says, and Marianne responds, "Do you want to sleep? We can keep Skype on. Carry me over to your bed."

The next frame shows Connell asleep in bed, a white glow illuminating him. His laptop is on and shows Marianne writing at her desk in Stockholm. She puts a sweater on and adjusts her own laptop to watch him sleep. Later, we see him wake up. "You're awake," Connell says. "Morning," Marianne replies.

Would I care so much about the scene of Marianne distantly watching over Connell if I had seen it a few months ago? I certainly would have cared differently. "Normal People," Rooney's novel and the Hulu series, are pre-Covid-19 productions, but both perfectly understand the desires we place on communication technologies and the ways they nearly always come up short.

