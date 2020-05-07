Work out while you work with this under-desk exercise bike deal

Whether your demanding work schedule makes it hard for you to find time to exercise or you just don't have the space to build your own home gym, this top-rated Stamina under-desk bike could be a great option for your fitness needs. And right now, it's over 50% off at Woot! for just one day.

Stamina Wirk Under Desk Exercise Bike ($74.99, originally $179.99; woot.com)

Stamina Wirk Under Desk Exercise Bike

Not only is this bike completely silent, so as not to disturb your own work process or that of your (at-home) co-workers, but the Stamina Wirk Under Desk Exercise Bike also provides eight levels of magnetic resistance via an easy-to-adjust tension dial for a challenging and effective ride. All the while, a wireless monitor, which you can place atop your desk, will display your progress, including workout time, distance, rotations per minute and calories burned.

This bike also features a low-profile design, so you won't need to worry about your knees banging against the underside of your desk. Plus, textured pedals with straps will help keep your feet (or your hands if you opt to work your upper body) in place while you spin.

Just be sure to buy your bike soon, since the Stamina Wirk will only be on sale until Friday or while supplies last. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.