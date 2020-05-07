cnn
Brighten up your workspace with this sale on Rifle Paper Co. desk accessories and planners

Chelsea Stone, CNN Underscored
Thu May 7, 2020
Rifle Paper Co.

Looking to liven up your at-home work station? Then it's time to peruse Rifle Paper Co.'s collection of bright, floral and whimsical office supplies — especially since all of the brand's planners and desk accessories are up to 25% off now through May 9 with promo code PLANAHEAD.

Among the deals are plenty of on-sale notebooks and notepads, pens and pencils, and even stickers and tape. Plus, you can keep track of future plans with deals on the brand's charming 17-month planners. All the discounted planners span August 2020 through December 2021 — perfect for those who love to plan ahead.

See below for a few of the items we're coveting for our own desks, or browse all the supplies in this sale here.

Clipfolio ($19.50, originally $26; riflepaperco.com)

Clipfolio

If you don't like feeling confined to a desk all day, use the Clipfolio, a hard surface that allows you to write no matter where you're sitting. It comes in three pretty floral patterns.

Writing Pen ($8.45, originally $16; riflepaperco.com)

Writing Pen

Those with a green thumb (or those who wish they had a green thumb) can add a little greenery to their workspaces with this pen, featuring the leaves of the Monstera plant.

Assorted File Folders ($11.38, originally $14; riflepaperco.com)

Assorted File Folders

Keep important documents safe and stylish with this trio of sturdy, floral file folders.

Blank Notebook Set ($7.39, originally $14; riflepaperco.com)

Blank Notebook Set

There's no such thing as too many notebooks. This set evokes beach vibes with mermaids and ocean waves on the covers.

Checklist Notepad ($6.50, originally $8; riflepaperco.com)

Checklist Notepad

Finally, a to-do list that will help you stay organized and motivated. You've got this!

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.