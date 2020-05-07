Brighten up your workspace with this sale on Rifle Paper Co. desk accessories and planners

Looking to liven up your at-home work station? Then it's time to peruse Rifle Paper Co.'s collection of bright, floral and whimsical office supplies — especially since all of the brand's planners and desk accessories are up to 25% off now through May 9 with promo code PLANAHEAD.

Among the deals are plenty of on-sale notebooks and notepads, pens and pencils, and even stickers and tape. Plus, you can keep track of future plans with deals on the brand's charming 17-month planners. All the discounted planners span August 2020 through December 2021 — perfect for those who love to plan ahead.

See below for a few of the items we're coveting for our own desks, or browse all the supplies in this sale here.

Clipfolio ($19.50, originally $26; riflepaperco.com)

Clipfolio

If you don't like feeling confined to a desk all day, use the Clipfolio, a hard surface that allows you to write no matter where you're sitting. It comes in three pretty floral patterns.

Writing Pen ($8.45, originally $16; riflepaperco.com)

Writing Pen

Those with a green thumb (or those who wish they had a green thumb) can add a little greenery to their workspaces with this pen, featuring the leaves of the Monstera plant.

Assorted File Folders ($11.38, originally $14; riflepaperco.com)

Assorted File Folders

Keep important documents safe and stylish with this trio of sturdy, floral file folders.

Blank Notebook Set ($7.39, originally $14; riflepaperco.com)

Blank Notebook Set

There's no such thing as too many notebooks. This set evokes beach vibes with mermaids and ocean waves on the covers.

Checklist Notepad ($6.50, originally $8; riflepaperco.com)

Checklist Notepad

Finally, a to-do list that will help you stay organized and motivated. You've got this!

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.