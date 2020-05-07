16 last-minute Mother's Day gifts that are sure to save the day

There are only a few more days before Mother's Day, and if you're still in need of a present, it might be challenging to find gifts online that'll be delivered in time. (Even Amazon shipping times can't necessarily be relied on, as the mega-retailer is experiencing delays due to the novel coronavirus.)



Fear not, though: There are still plenty of heartfelt presents for mom you can buy right now that'll be ready for her come Sunday, from subscription boxes to gifts that are completely virtual or just offer super speedy delivery. Many of the options we've rounded up let you choose to print the gift certificate, email the gift notification or mail a physical gift, so you can do what works best for your situation.



So, if you're starting to panic, take a deep breath and check out our list below of the best last-minute gifts this Mother's Day. Just make sure to act fast — you don't have much time left!

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

StoryWorth is a service that will send your mom weekly emails filled with questions that are meant to bring up memories from her past — and encourage her to tell stories that give deep insight into who she really is. Then, after one year, she'll receive a beautifully bound book full of her answers and the memories from her most meaningful moments. (Check out our full review of it here.)

Rosetta Stone ($199 for an unlimited lifetime subscription, originally $299; rosettastone.com)

If your mom has always wanted to learn another language, here's her chance. Rosetta Stone is holding a Mother's Day sale, discounting 12-month, 24-month and lifetime plans. It's the perfect time to give the gift of a new language to your mom.

Book of the Month Club ($49.99 for three months; bookofthemonthclub.com)

With all the free time Mom might have due to self-quarantine, why not get her hooked on the Book of the Month Club? Each month, she'll get to choose a book out of three options, then it will be delivered right to her door.

MasterClass ($180 for two annual memberships; masterclass.com)

For the mom who's perpetually curious, there's no better gift than an annual membership to MasterClass. She can explore and learn all sorts of new skills straight from the experts. Right now MasterClass is offering an additional free membership with the purchase of one, so you might even be able to pick up something new together.

1-800-Flowers Elegant Blush Bouquet ($76.99; 1800flowers.com)

If you just need some flowers delivered, 1-800 Flowers has got your back. With same-day delivery, you can even order on Mother's Day (as long as it's before 11:30 a.m.) and still be in the clear. But you really don't need to wait any longer — order now for some extra peace of mind.

Nordstrom Trunk Club ($25 styling fee; trunkclub.com)

For the mom with an enviable closet, Nordstrom's Trunk Club is a styling service that assigns a professional stylist to help Mom nail her look each and every day. She'll get a box of clothes mailed to her so she can try each item on and decide what to keep.

Atlas Coffee Club ($55 for three month subscription, originally $65; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Coffee-loving moms will perk up when you give them this monthly subscription to Atlas Coffee Club. Choose from a three-month, six-month or 12-month subscription for a beautiful bag of exotic coffee delivered every month. Each bag comes with tasting notes, preferred brewing method, a brief history on the coffee and even a postcard from its country of origin.

Birchbox ($15 per month; birchbox.com)

Birchbox is a super convenient beauty box subscription for moms who love experimenting with makeup and hair and skin care products. Each month she'll receive small samples of all sorts of items, along with tips on how to use them best.

MeUndies Sock Subscription ($8 per month; meundies.com)

We don't want you to send your mom underwear because that's — well, we don't want to think about it. Good thing MeUndies also has a sock subscription! Give your mom some payback for all those sock-filled Christmases with these fun, monthly socks.

Scentbird ($44 for three months; scentbird.com)

Scentbird is a subscription box that'll provide your mom with decadent fragrances. Each month, her choice from a menu of over 450 scents will be delivered right to her door.

Olympia Provisions Salami of the Month Club ($240; food52.com)

Is there anything more comforting than a stick of cured meat? We don't think so, and if your mom feels the same way, then the Salami of the Month Club is the perfect gift for her. She'll get a total of 12 salami sticks, one per month. They're about 4.5 ounces each and come with detailed tasting notes so she can get the most out of every bite.

Udemy (prices vary; udemy.com)

Another gift for the life learners, Udemy offers tons of online courses on all sorts of subjects, from leadership and Microsoft Excel to design and photography. Browse Udemy's multitude of categories and find the course perfect for her.

GlobeIn Subscription ($114 for three months; globein.com)

GlobeIn sends boxes of handcrafted, fair-trade and artisanal products each month. The items vary widely, and you can get anything from a zest box for the kitchen to handcrafted mugs and pillows from around the world.

Amazing Clubs Candle of the Month Club ($89.95 for three months; amazingclubs.com)

Amazing Clubs offers tons of monthly subscriptions for all sorts of products from bacon and cheese to dog treats and olive oil. This candle club features two handcrafted, premium candles every month.

Best Mom Ever Cupcakes 25-Pack ($30; bakedbymelissa.com)

For a super mom with a sweet tooth, these cute cupcakes are ready for rapid delivery. The tiny treats are bite-size, kosher and ridiculously delicious. Just make sure to order before 2 p.m. on Friday to ensure they'll be delivered in time.

ECreamery Flavor of the Month Club ($179.99 for three months, originally $200; ecreamery.com)

For all those times Mom took you out for an ice cream, now you can repay her with this monthly ice cream subscription. Choose from three-, six- and 12-month plans, and every month she'll get four pints of delicious ice cream curated by eCreamery's head chef.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.