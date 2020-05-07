Apple's AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price ever at AT&T

Not much beats a fresh new pair of Apple AirPods Pro — except a fresh new pair for less money, of course. Right now, AT&T has the AirPods Pro down to the lowest price we've ever seen, at $224. That's just a dollar less than the previous all-time low, but it's still a terrific deal on these impeccable buds.

Apple AirPods Pro ($224, originally $249.99; att.com)

Apple AirPods Pro

For starters, they put out incredible sound. From bass to treble, you'll be surprised at what these little buds are capable of. They also feature both active noise cancellation and transparency mode. The ANC will dampen sounds in your environment so you can focus solely on your tunes, while transparency mode actually amplifies nearby sound so you can keep an ear out when you need to.

On top of awesome sound and features, the AirPods Pro are mighty comfortable. Out of the box, you'll receive three silicone ear tips of varying sizes. The default size is medium, but you can swap that out for whichever fits best. This lasting comfort is all the more significant thanks to a powerful battery that can power the buds for five hours on a full charge, or 30 minutes less with ANC or transparency mode on. That's pretty good, but it's even better when you throw in the additional 24 hours of battery life that the charging case can provide. Plus, just five minutes of charging will give you a whole hour of listening.

All in all, we adored the AirPods Pro when we reviewed them; you can read all about that here.

So pick up your own pair of AirPods Pro at this unbeatable price, and hear what all the buzz is about for yourself. For more great Apple deals, check out CNN Coupons. AT&T is the parent company of WarnerMedia, owner of CNN.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.