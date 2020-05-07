We are publishing personal essays from CNN's global staff as they live and cover the story of Covid-19. Ivan Watson is a senior international correspondent for CNN in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong (CNN) "Can we take our masks off?" I ask, as my bride and I get into position.

"You may," responds a Hong Kong official, who is still wearing his mask.

Moments later, Rana and I exchange rings, sign government documents, and share a brief kiss. Amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Rana and I have just gotten married.

On the other side of the planet, our families and friends in the US, Lebanon and elsewhere watch the little civil ceremony in Hong Kong streamed live on Instagram, sprinkling the video with hearts and emojis and other social media expressions of happiness.

Family and friends tune in to watch the wedding via livestream. Photo: Rana Wehbe Watson

Before leaving the wedding registry, we put on his and hers surgical masks adorned with the titles "Mr." and "Mrs."

