A man was sentenced to death via Zoom in Nigeria, sparking criticism from rights groups

Lagos (CNN) A man in Nigeria was sentenced to death via the popular video conferencing app Zoom this week, sparking condemnation from rights groups who described the ruling as inhumane.

At a virtual court hearing on Monday, Olalekan Hameed was found guilty of murdering his mother's employer in 2018 and was sentenced to death by hanging.

A judge at a court in Lagos delivered the ruling to Hameed, who appeared remotely from prison via Zoom, along with his lawyer and prosecutors who also joined the hearing remotely, justice ministry spokesman Kayode Oyekanmi told CNN.

Hameed, who denied the charge, remains in prison, Oyekanmi said. CNN was trying to reach the suspect and his lawyer for comment.

The court held the session via Zoom to comply with the state's social distancing guidelines to curb coronavirus

