Lesotho's 80-year-old PM says he's no longer 'energetic' and plans to step down

(CNN) Lesotho's 80-year-old Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane, says he's no longer "energetic" and will step down in July as the country's leader, his office said Thursday.

Thabane has been under immense political pressure to resign over his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife.

Thabane, whose official term ends in 2022, said he was leaving office voluntarily and retiring due to old age.

"The job of Prime Minister requires sensory perception as well as rapid and physical strength. Due to my age, I am no longer as energetic as I used to be. As such, I have decided to voluntarily vacate office and hand over the reins of Government in accordance with the laws of Lesotho," Thabane said.

High-level murder