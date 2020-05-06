The Irish are sending relief to Native Americans, inspired by a donation from a tribe during the Great Famine

(CNN) People in Ireland inspired by an act of generosity committed more than 170 years ago are paying it forward.

In 1847, the Choctaw people collected $170 to send to people in Ireland who were starving during the potato famine.

The struggles experienced by the Irish were familiar to the tribal nation: Just 16 years earlier, the Choctaw people had embarked on the Trail of Tears and lost thousands of their own to starvation and disease.

Now, donations are pouring in from people across Ireland for a GoFundMe campaign set up to support the Navajo Nation and Hopi reservation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"From Ireland, 170 years later, the favour is returned!" a message from one donor reads. "To our Native American brothers and sisters in your moment of hardship."