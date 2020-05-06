Florian Schneider, co-founder of Kraftwerk, dies at 73

(CNN) Florian Schneider, the co-founder of the German electronic band Kraftwerk, has died of cancer at age 73.

"Kraftwerk co-founder and electro pioneer Ralf Hütter has sent us the very sad news that his friend and companion over many decades Florian Schneider has passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday," the band said in a statement provided to CNN by publicist Alexandra Greenberg.

Schneider and Hütter were recognized as among the most influential figures of 20th century electronic music.

The pair began working together in 1968 and launched Kraftwerk two years later as a project involving a series of other musicians.

In 1974, the group released Autobahn, an album which won global fame.

Read More