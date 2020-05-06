Arctic dinosaur may have crossed between Asia and America to dominate the north

(CNN) Long before early humans crossed the land bridge that used to link Asia and America, an "incredibly successful" type of duck-billed dinosaur may have trodden the same path, allowing it to dominate northern latitudes of the world 70 million years ago.

Paleontologists said a new dinosaur discovered in Hokkaido, Japan, in 2019 called Kamuysaurus is a close cousin of the plant-eating Edmontosaurus -- a type of duck-billed hadrosaur commonly found in the fossil record. It's known as the "caribou of the Cretaceous" because of their large numbers and wide range, which stretched from Colorado to Alaska.

The new research suggested that the family of dinosaurs known as the Edmontosaurini may have crossed the pathway from North America to Asia and adapted to the arctic environment. The creatures that traveled to North America evolved into Edmontosaurus, and those that stayed in Asia and moved on to Japan are believed to have evolved to become Kamuysaurus.

"They were incredibly successful dinosaurs," said paleontologist Yoshitsugu Kobayashi of Hokkaido University Museum in Japan and an author of the study that published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE.

"It's fascinating to think they likely used the ancestral Bering Land Bridge between Asia and North America for migration in a manner similar to mammoths, woolly rhinoceroses and early humans."

