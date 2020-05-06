(CNN) Three US Marines stepped in to detain a passenger who allegedly made threatening comments during a flight from Japan to Texas.

according to an Capt. Daniel Kult, Sgt. John Dietrick, and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt were headed to Texas from Tokyo on Monday when a passenger on their flight barricaded himself inside a bathroom and began screaming,according to an online statement from the Marine Corps.

Dietrick said that even through the headphones he was wearing he could hear someone inside the bathroom who sounded "distraught."

That's when the three Marines gathered outside the restroom while a flight attendant unlocked the door, according to the release. Once it was open, the Marines restrained the passenger with flex ties.

"I knew I had to step in when he became a danger to others and himself," Meinhardt said. "I didn't think twice about helping restrain him through the rest of the flight."

