A Kentucky man is facing charges for threats to governor and state troopers over social distancing measures

(CNN) A 25-year-old man is facing federal charges for possession of an unregistered firearm after state authorities discovered numerous weapons in his home while investigating threats he made online, according to a news release from US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police began investigating in late April after Jeremiah Wooley posted threatening comments against the state's governor and state troopers on Facebook using a pseudonym, according to an affidavit filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Wooley made the comments under a video titled "Kentucky Governor sends State Troopers to Church to Enforce Social Distancing," the complaint says.

One of those comments, included "When would it be acceptable to go and kill this guy," while another mentioned "people getting arrested for doing drive through communion yet a drive through at McDonald's can still operate," according to the affidavit.

CNN has reached out to the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, but has not received a response.

