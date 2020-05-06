A retired Kansas farmer who mailed New York Gov. Cuomo an N-95 mask is given bachelor's degree

(CNN) When Gov. Andrew Cuomo held up a letter and N-95 mask sent to him by a retired Kansas farmer, he called it humanity at its best.

"If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your state?" read the March letter from Dennis Ruhnke.

Now, Ruhnke has been given a bachelor's degree from his state.

"Dennis' kindness and lifelong career in agriculture make him more than qualified to receive a degree," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a Facebook post

Kelly and Kansas State University President Richard Myers presented Ruhnke with the degree Tuesday during a ceremony.

Read More