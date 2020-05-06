This 11-year-old girl cheers up isolated nursing home residents by bringing her pony to their windows

(CNN) Eleven-year-old Jorja Boller wanted to cheer up older adults in the nursing homes around her hometown of Beatrice, Nebraska.

And when she thought of who makes her smile when she feels lonely, she knew her little pony Peanut would have to pay them a visit while they are isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We brushed him and braided his hair with some colored pipe cleaners," Jorja told CNN. " And we put on a unicorn horn but he shook that off!"

Jorja and her 8-year-old sister Jurnee led Peanut up to the windows of the nursing homes. Staff on the phone helped facilitate conversations with the residents.

"I would talk to them ... and Peanut was acting up so he put on quite a show." Jorja explained. "And of course, my sister was dancing around."

