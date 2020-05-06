Inmate poses as another detainee, puts on a face mask and is mistakenly released

(CNN) An inmate at a Chicago jail posed as a fellow detainee, put on a face mask and was mistakenly released, officials the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.



Quintin Henderson, 28, was set to be released from the Cook County jail on May 2 "for a narcotics charge when he provided his personal information to Jahquez Scott for a promise of $1,000,' the sheriff's office said in a statement.



"Scott, 21, wearing a mask, then used Henderson's full name and personal information to pose as Henderson and left custody on Henderson's I-bond," the statement said.

"Jail staff learned there was a discrepancy when they did not have Henderson's paperwork when he provided his information for discharge," the statement said.

Read More