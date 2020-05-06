This private school in Idaho has reopened. Here's what the new normal looks like there

(CNN) Nampa Christian Schools, a private school in Nampa, Idaho, reopened for in-person classes, Superintendent Greg Wiles told CNN.

"We will be taking appropriate action within this modified opening to help keep our faculty, staff, students and families safe," Wiles said.

Classes resumed on Monday.

The school, which has 730 students from preschool to high school on two campuses, has shortened school days along with passing periods. Gone altogether are assemblies, cafeteria lunches and busing, Wiles said.

About 60% of its students are back for face-to-face instruction, Wiles said. The rest are still learning remotely.

