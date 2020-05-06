A FedEx worker surprised a little girl to make her quarantine birthday extra special

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A sweet surprise from a FedEx worker made a little girl's birthday and started a friendship.

FedEx worker Jodan Price didn't know it was Emma Paternoster's sixth birthday until he came to the family's door in Fishers, Indiana, on April 30.

Liz Paternoster told CNN her daughter always answered the door, and was expecting to be met with a gift, but was disappointed it was a package for her father.

"I said, "Sorry! We may be seeing a lot of you today. ... It's her birthday!" Paternoster said.

Price simply acknowledged the fact with a "happy birthday" before he went back to his car and drove away.

