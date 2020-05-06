Nearly 20,000 teens in Georgia have received their driver's licenses without a road test

(CNN) The sweaty palms on the steering wheel. The repeated exclamations of "Sorry!" The nervous glances from the examiner.

They're all part of the dreaded road test, which, for decades, has been a rite of passage for every American teenager to obtain their driver's license.

Well, until now.

"I had been nervous about the driving test -- with the parallel parking and all that," said 17-year-old Willa Pevey from Tucker, Georgia.

"So I was happy that I didn't have to do it."

