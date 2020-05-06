The new 'Twilight' novel we don't need

Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) There's a powerful thirst for escapist entertainment at the moment, literature included, and in announcing a new addition to the blockbusting "Twilight" saga this week -- a prequel titled "Midnight Sun" -- author Stephanie Meyer appears to have tapped into it.

Themes which vampire stories have historically centered around -- illicit lust, preying on virginal girls and huge romantic age gaps -- have grown stale, and attempts to break new ground in the last few decades have had varied success. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" turned the genre on its head with its television friendly feminist themes, centering a powerful female lead, and adding a dash of humor to proceedings.

The first "Twilight" book, which was published in 2005, took the modern vampire and made it pale, chaste and laden with sexual guilt more appropriate to its 19th century forebears . The cover of the first installment featured a pair of white hands, proffering a red apple set against a black cover. Forbidden fruit was the order of the day, and the night, and the next several books. Almost all of this was down to Edward Cullen, the male love interest soon to be reimagined in "Midnight Sun."

At the beginning of the series, Edward, who is 104 years old, is immediately drawn to the virginal 17-year-old Bella, who he describes as his "own personal brand of heroin." Appropriately, given his love of dubious addiction metaphors, Edward and his family all embody the outdated "heroin chic" of the nineties -- thin, pale, and more cheekbones than personality. Edward's own lack of fine lines apparently excuses him dating someone nearly 90 years younger than he is. Bella is likewise drawn to Edward, who withholds sex -- and the promise of eternal life -- until she agrees to marry him. Which she does, at age 18, at the beginning of the fourth book.

During their courtship, Edward stalks Bella (because he loves her so much), watches her when she's sleeping (romantic), and at one point, pretends he doesn't love her anymore (Edward knows best). He's also rich (hot), and has very old fashioned values around dating (quaint). All of Edward's regressive, controlling characteristics are painted as a product of his mysterious and attractive vampire-ness. Tellingly, Edward and Bella's love story spawned the most successful fan fiction of all time in the soft-porn romance, "Fifty Shades of Grey." Like "Twilight," "Fifty Shades" enjoyed phenomenal success, meaning that its problematic representation of BDSM, consent and sexist power dynamics was, if not absorbed or accepted, at the very least read by millions.

Another problem with Edward -- and by extension, the vampire theme -- is one that wider popular culture has also grappled with in recent years. Vampires are often cast as antiheroes, and antiheroes have traditionally been portrayed by men. But in unfortunate news for fiction's not-quite-good guys, interest in tortured men who we're meant to love even though they "can't help" but do bad things has waned in the last decade or so. The likes of Don Draper in "Mad Men," Walter White in "Breaking Bad" and "Luther" have been replaced by Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones," Villanelle in "Killing Eve" and "Fleabag." A return to the "but he means well" form of the late 2010s feels like a wasted chance to push the paradigm further.

Stephanie Meyer's "Twilight" was progressive in one respect, when it was published in 2005. Young adult fiction had long been sniffed at, and besides the outrageous success of "Harry Potter," not much transcended the hormonal teen demographic. The release of "Twilight" broke the mold, tapping into an underserved, enthusiastic market, and demonstrating that stories written by women, for teenage girls, could be incredibly lucrative.

