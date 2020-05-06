The Surface Book 3 is Microsoft's most powerful laptop ever

The Surface Book 3 is the headliner in Microsoft's latest batch of Surface announcements, which includes the Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2 and the debut of the Surface Earbuds.

The 2-in-1 laptop has received a big performance upgrade, starting with Intel's 10th-generation processors and Nvidia GPU options. The 15-inch model has 50% more performance than the Book 2, making it Microsoft's most powerful laptop ever, according to the announcement.

The Surface Book 3 is available for preorder right now and begins shipping on May 21.

There are two models, a 13-inch and a 15-inch, both featuring the same hinge and detachable display design the Surface Book is known for. You can use the Surface Pen as a stylus to draw or write on the screen, or use the Surface Dial for scrolling, selecting and interacting with Windows 10.

The 13-inch version comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display with a resolution of 3000x2000. You can get it with either a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

The i5 model will come with Intel's Iris Plus Graphics, while those who opt for the i7 version will get a discrete Nvidia GeForce 1650 with Max-Q graphics processor. Memory options of 8GB, 16GB or 32GB will be available, with SSD storage starting at 256GB, going up to 1TB.

The 15-inch build comes with 3240x2160 PixelSense Display and is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. You'll have your choice of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q or Quadro RTX 3000 with Max-Q GPU.

The 1660 Ti is perfect for casual gamers who want to play AAA titles, while the Quadro GPU is better suited for professionals who need a powerful graphics processor for video and photo editing or CAD programs. Additionally, there will be memory configurations of 16GB or 32GB, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB via a PCIe SSD.

The Nvidia-equipped builds should be fast enough to use Xbox Game Pass for PC at 1080p and 60 frames per second, according to Microsoft.

Battery life on the 13-inch model is estimated at 15.5 hours, while the 15-inch model is 17.5 hours.

We just reviewed the Galaxy Book Flex, which has the same i7 processor, and found long battery life to go with a powerful performance, even without an Nvidia GPU.

We can't wait to test the Surface Book 3. On paper, it looks fantastic.

The 13-inch Surface Book 3 starts at $1,599, while the 15-inch model starts at $2,299. Preorders are open right now. Deliveries and wider availability will start on May 21.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.