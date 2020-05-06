Ring's 2nd Gen Video Doorbell is still just $100, but video is even sharper

Ring recently launched the Video Doorbell 3 family, a new Chime and a second-generation Alarm system. Now it's focusing on affordability with an update to the Original Video Doorbell with its second generation Video Doorbell.

It's up for preorder right now at $99.99 and will officially land on June 3.

The big upgrade is a boost from 720p video quality to 1080pHD. Not only will this give you a clearer and sharper view, but it will make for enhanced user experience, especially when considering the device you're viewing it on (like an iPhone or Android) is running at 1080pHD. You'll also get clearer digital zooms since the base quality is higher.

It still looks like the original doorbell from Ring. The top portion that houses the camera and sensors is a mix between a matte and shiny black, while the bottom half is silver. The ring button has a built-in LED ring that will glow blue when it's rung. A subtle Ring logo is on the bottom.

The second-gen Video Doorbell also supports a hardwired setup — perfect if you want to replace a traditional doorbell — but you can also power this via the non-removable battery.

Unlike the Video Doorbell 2, Peephole Cam or Video Doorbell 3 which feature the removable battery pack, the original has a battery inside that can't be removed. In order to charge this model, you need to remove the whole doorbell, which isn't a dealbreaker for everyone, but it's important to call out.

Ring has a fix for this: The Solar Charger will launch in July for $49 and can be kept plugged into the Original Doorbell to provide power 24/7. It will come with a mount, so you can find a home for it. We imagine this is using the same solar panels as Ring's other products.

The Original Video Doorbell still features night vision, the ability to designate privacy zones and features two-way talk. This way you can be alerted if someone is at the door and hop onto the Ring app to speak with them.

At $99.99, this is the most affordable video doorbell from Ring and keeps the most essential features. It's up for order now at just shy of $100 and will ship on June 3.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.