Otterbox coolers are 30% off just in time for summer

Summer is right around the corner, and if you're in need of a heavy duty cooler to keep your food and drinks icy cold for days on end, you're in luck. Starting now, Otterbox is taking 30% off all its hard and soft coolers.

That's right; in case you didn't know, the brand famous for its extremely durable phone cases and screen protectors also sells loads of outdoor gear that lives up to the rugged reputation Otterbox has built.

This sale includes a wide range of sizes and colors for the durable, incredibly insulated Otterbox Venture hard cooler and ultra portable Trooper soft cooler. The Trooper LT 30 soft cooler can keep ice up to three days, while the biggest hard cooler can keep ice frozen for up to 16 days.

Whether it's for backyard barbeques or keeping drinks safe on a hot summer day, Otterbox has a cooler for you. Check out our breakdown of the deals below, and make sure to act fast, since this sale will be over by May 9.

Venture 25 Hard Cooler ($160.99, originally $229.99; otterbox.com)

Venture 25 Hard Cooler

The Venture series is Otterbox's toughest cooler. With a hard shell made out of polypropylene, each Venture cooler features two-part polyurethane insulation, tough latches, integrated handles, a slanted bottom for drainage, a bottle opener and more. The Venture 25 can keep ice frozen for up to 10 days and is the line's smallest iteration with a capacity of 25 quarts.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Venture 45 Hard Cooler ($209.99, originally $299.99; otterbox.com)

Venture 45 Hard Cooler

The Venture 45 has a capacity of 45 quarts and keeps ice frozen for up to 14 days. Like the other Venture coolers, it has a mounting system for Otterbox's other accessories, anti-slide rubber feet and a nylon drain plug. Since the 45 is bigger than the 25, not only can it keep ice colder, but it also has enough room for Otterbox's separators, making organization easy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Venture 65 Hard Cooler ($314.99, originally $449.99; otterbox.com)

Venture 65 Hard Cooler

The biggest of the Venture family, this beast of a cooler can keep ice for up to 16 days. With a capacity of 65 quarts, you can stuff food in for the entire family. Available in nine colors, the Venture 65, along with all other Venture coolers, is certified bear-resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) when secured with a Locking Kit.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Trooper 12 Soft Cooler ($139.99, originally $199.99; otterbox.com)

Trooper 12 Soft Cooler

The Trooper series is built for ultimate portability, while retaining the toughness and performance you'd expect from Otterbox. All fitted with a durable TPU-coated nylon exterior that's water, puncture, UV and chemical resistant, these Trooper coolers are built to last. The Trooper 12 has a 12-quart capacity and comes in four different colors.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Trooper 20 Soft Cooler ($174.99, originally $249.99; otterbox.com)

Trooper 20 Soft Cooler

The medium-sized Trooper has a 20-quart capacity, and can keep ice frozen for a little over three days. Like its smaller brother, the Trooper 20 features a padded carrying strap along with a small handle on top. This cooler comes in five colors, and all the Troopers come with a free bottle opener.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Trooper LT 30 Soft Cooler ($209.99, originally $299.99; otterbox.com)

Trooper LT 30 Soft Cooler

The largest of Otterbox's soft coolers, this Trooper LT has a capacity of 30 quarts. It has a different design from the smaller troopers, featuring straps like a backpack instead of an over-the-shoulder bag. It's durable and leakproof like the others, and it can keep ice frozen for over three days.

For more great Otterbox deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.