The Surface Go 2 keeps a pint-sized build and upgrades the processor for $399

Microsoft today announced an upgrade to its smallest and most affordable Surface. The Surface Go 2 is up for preorder right now, starting at just $399, and will ship May 12.

So what's new with the second generation? Well, it's a 10.5-inch Pixel Sense display, larger than the 10-inch screen on the first generation. It also packs better battery life, two microphones, a 5-megapixel front camera and your choice of Intel 8th Gen Core m3 or Pentium processors. On paper, it seems like a solid update that should make for a more versatile device.

Here's a look at the different models:

Go 2 Wi-Fi with a Pentium processor, 4GBs of RAM and 64GB of storage ($399.99; microsoft.com)

Go 2 Wi-Fi with a Pentium processor, 8GBs of RAM and 128GB of storage ($549.99; microsoft.com)

Go 2 Wi-Fi with a Core m3 processor, 8GBs of RAM and 128GB of storage ($629.99; microsoft.com)

Go 2 Wi-Fi + LTE with a Core m3 processor, 8GBs of RAM and 128GB of storage ($729.99; microsoft.com)

There's a $230 difference in price for that faster processor, but it's worth it for faster speeds and for the least amount of slow downs.

Microsoft is going after a wide market with the Surface Go 2. It's nearly the same size as the 7th-gen iPad or 11-inch iPad Pro from Apple, but this isn't just geared for personal or productivity use. Surface Go is aimed at businesses, families and students.

It also runs Windows 10S by default, which essentially blocks you from running apps downloaded by third parties (basically, anything not from the Microsoft Store). This essentially keeps the device more efficient, but you can quickly turn this off and opt for normal Windows 10.

The Surface Go 2 looks just like a Surface, with a magnesium build, black bezels around the display, a kickstand built into the back and a set of connectors for the Type Cover. The latter is the combination keyboard and trackpad attachment. You can also opt for a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi and LTE model.

That 10.5-inch Pixel Sense display should be vibrant, just like the displays on the Pro X or Laptop 3. It even has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports 10-point multi-touch. Powering Windows 10 is either an Intel Pentium Gold processor or an eighth-gen Intel Core m3 processor. With either one, you get Intel UHD Graphics.

The eighth-gen processor will give you faster speeds. You get your pick of 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. You also get plenty of ports: a USB Type C, a Surface Connect slot, a micro SDXC reader and a headphone jack are all on board.

The upgraded 5-megapixel camera on the front is handy for video calls and selfies and for unlocking the Go 2 with Windows Hello, Microsoft's facial recognition solution. For video calls, dual Studio Mics are on board and should provide better sound.

On the back, you'll find an 8-megapixel camera that can be used for photos, videos and even to scan documents. Pairing this device with a Surface Pen will give you an easy way to sign documents, even ones that you need to convert to digital.

We've started our full review process and we'll update soon with our first impressions. But by the looks of it, the Go 2 will be a dependable device with a starting price of $399.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.