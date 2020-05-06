Sport Baby Yoda and other Disney characters with Disney's new line of cloth masks

Just because we have to wear masks when we're out and about doesn't mean we can't sport some style too. This is the idea behind Disney's new line of cloth masks, which feature Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters. And yes, that includes Baby Yoda.

In light of the CDC's recent recommendation to wear cloth face coverings in public places, Disney has released a host of options for fans of their many franchises. You'll find Baby Yoda, Rey, Mickey Mouse, Forky, The Hulk and so many more characters to choose from. They come in packs of four for $19.99, available for pre-order now at shopdisney.com.

Anyone can wear one, big or small, since they come in small, medium and large size options. Measurements are available right on the shop page to find out which will fit you or your children best.

You'll be glad to know that your purchase won't just benefit you and your family. Disney is donating one million masks to medshare, a humanitarian organization that delivers medical equipment and supplies to communities in need around the world. Plus, up to one million dollars of the profit from these masks will go to the organization. This sizable donation will be collected from now through Sept. 30.

Pre-orders are available now for $19.99 for packs of four at shopdisney.com, and you can score free shipping on orders of $75 or more with promo code SHIPMAGIC. Strut your Disney-loving stuff and support a great cause all at the same time.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.